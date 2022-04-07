UrduPoint.com

President Cantt Board Directs RCB To Improve Standard Of Public Amenities

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 06:40 PM

President Cantt Board directs RCB to improve standard of public amenities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :President Cantonment Board and Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig. Salman Nazar here on Thursday chaired a meeting to review performance of the board and directed the authorities concerned to further improve the standard of public amenities.

He directed the authorities concerned to adopt zero tolerance policy and resolve complaints of the residents on priority basis.

The meeting was attended by Cantonment Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantt, Imran Gulzar, Additional CEO Rwp, Mujahid Shah, Additional CEO Naveed Nawaz, Assistant Secretary RCB Qaiser Mehmood and heads of all the branches.

President Cantt Board directed the officers to provide more facilities to the residents and improve the standards of the services.

He said all-out efforts should be made to address the complaints of the residents about sanitation, water supply and street lights within shortest possible time frame.

Brig. Salman Nazar instructed the authorities concerned to improve the performance of sanitation and food branches besides bringing innovation to enhance water charges and property tax recovery, and improve performance of the building control cell to achieve the targets.

He said more plantation should be carried out in different cantonment areas to enhance greenery.

Appreciating the overall performance of the board he said the standard of public amenities should further be improved.

