President Cantt Board visits Bhatta Chowk mandi; appreciates arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Station Commander and President Cantonment Board, Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani on Thursday visited Bhatta Chowk mandi and appreciated arrangements and implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The President Cantonment board during his visit was briefed that the officials deployed at the mandi were directed to strictly implement the SOPs to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Social distancing is being maintained in the mandi and the citizens are not being allowed to visit the mandi without wearing face masks. Disinfectant walk through gates have beeninstalled at entry points besides special arrangements for hand washing. Disinfectants spray is also being carried out at the animals.

On the occasion, Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, Additional Executive Officer, Faisal Munir Watto and Col. Muhammad Mukaram Khan, AQ Station Headquarter were present.