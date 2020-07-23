UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Cantt Board Visits Bhatta Chowk Mandi; Appreciates Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

President Cantt Board visits Bhatta Chowk mandi; appreciates arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Station Commander and President Cantonment Board, Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani on Thursday visited Bhatta Chowk mandi and appreciated arrangements and implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The President Cantonment board during his visit was briefed that the officials deployed at the mandi were directed to strictly implement the SOPs to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Social distancing is being maintained in the mandi and the citizens are not being allowed to visit the mandi without wearing face masks. Disinfectant walk through gates have beeninstalled at entry points besides special arrangements for hand washing. Disinfectants spray is also being carried out at the animals.

On the occasion, Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, Additional Executive Officer, Faisal Munir Watto and Col. Muhammad Mukaram Khan, AQ Station Headquarter were present.

Related Topics

Visit Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AJK President condemns new construction laws in IO ..

6 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes govt for presenting Presiden ..

13 minutes ago

SCCI spotlights government services to support ent ..

16 minutes ago

Eid al-Adha holiday for private sector announced

31 minutes ago

At least 20 people injured in Parachinar market bl ..

45 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.