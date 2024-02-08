President casts vote; urges countrymen to use their right

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday cast his vote and urged the countrymen to use their voting right saying that the country needed their opinion as never before.

The president, who reached the polling station along with his family members, awaited his turn in the queue and cast his vote.

Later, he wrote on his X timeline, "The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has asked for your personal advice through your vote to elect representatives to the National & Provincial Assemblies."

He said it was everyone's Islamic, constitutional and civic responsibility to vote.

"We as a family reached our polling station, stood in line and have voted and urge all of you to come out and exercise your right. Pakistan needs your opinion as never before," he remarked.