President CCI, CSI GB, terms federal budget balanced, people-friendly

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :People from different walks of life in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) have termed the federal budget as balanced and people-friendly and expressed the hope that there could not be a better budget amid corona situation.

Talking to APP Hussain Ali, President Gilgit-Baltistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) said the budget presented by the federal government is more likely to alleviate the sufferings of the people as it included incentives for poor and middle class, adding that no new tax has been imposed in this budget which was an appreciative step.

President Gilgit-Baltistan Chamber of Small Industries (CSI) Shah Faisal said the budget presented by the present federal government seemed to be people-friendly as it did not affect small traders and industrialists.

Senior leader Pakistan Tehreik-e-Insaf (PTI), Sabir Hussain said the Federal Minister of Finance and his team led by the Prime Minister Imran Khan have presented the a historic budget in the history of the country.

He offered teh incumbent government heartfelt congratulations on behalf of all the workers of PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf Gilgit-Baltistan.