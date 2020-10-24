UrduPoint.com
President Chairs Meeting Of Senate Of Federal Urdu University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday chaired 44th meeting of the Senate of Federal urdu University at the Governor House to review its performance .

The meeting discussed the administrative and financial matters of the university, a press release said.

The meeting was attended by Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr.

Rubina Mushtaq, Deputy Chairman Senate, Muhammad Javed Ashraf Hussain, Acting Registrar, Dr. Muhammad Darin and other members of the Senate.

Expressing satisfaction over the role of university in promoting education in the country, the president said that the university had huge potential to become one of the best universities in Pakistan.

He asked the senate to expeditiously address the issues being faced by university.

