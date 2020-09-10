UrduPoint.com
President Chairs Meeting Of Sindh Infrastructure Development Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

President chairs meeting of Sindh Infrastructure Development Company

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :President Arif Alvi here on Thursday chaired a meeting of Sindh Infrastructure Development Company and reviewed its ongoing projects.

Emphasizing that development of Karachi, the commercial hub of the country, was extremely important for the country, he said the government was fully conscious of the fact.

"It is because of this realization that top priority is being accorded to quality and public friendly infrastructure development in the metropolis," he aded.

On the occasion, President Alvi was extensively briefed about the Green Line Bus Project and envisaged upgradation of Karachi Municipal Corporation. The existing fire fighting system and measures being adopted to modernize the same, along with other relevant schemes, were also discussed.

Members of Cabinet Committee (Communication) also attended the session via video link.

More Stories From Pakistan

