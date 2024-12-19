President, Chinese ambassador discuss ways to enhance cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong called on President Asif Ali Zardari here on Thursday and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and senior government officials also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance.

The Chinese ambassador expressed his happiness over the President's recovery and conveyed heartfelt best wishes from the Chinese leadership.

He also delivered a card from President Xi Jinping wishing a happy new year to President Asif Ali Zardari, emphasizing the deep bond between Pakistan and China.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in diverse fields.