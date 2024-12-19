President, Chinese Ambassador Discuss Ways To Enhance Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong called on President Asif Ali Zardari here on Thursday and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.
Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and senior government officials also attended the meeting.
During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance.
The Chinese ambassador expressed his happiness over the President's recovery and conveyed heartfelt best wishes from the Chinese leadership.
He also delivered a card from President Xi Jinping wishing a happy new year to President Asif Ali Zardari, emphasizing the deep bond between Pakistan and China.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in diverse fields.
Recent Stories
Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta in Spain
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 commences
United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, women's empowerment
SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 activities
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of Trustees of British University ..
Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Medical University
DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ
UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV tariffs effective January 2025
ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..
450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA
UAE Aviation Environment Working Group concludes its 2024 Agenda
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio campaign continues 4th consecutive day in AJK4 minutes ago
-
President, Chinese ambassador discuss ways to enhance cooperation4 minutes ago
-
AJK table tennis squad wins bronze medal in national 'Quaid-e-Azam Games'4 minutes ago
-
Secretary Women Development visits TTC Kharan24 minutes ago
-
PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral ties24 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman pushes for swift action on Islamabad’s solid waste management project24 minutes ago
-
DC Dera chairs meeting to review Polio teams’ performance24 minutes ago
-
Emergency medicines delivered to Lower Kurram: Advisor24 minutes ago
-
PM, President of Iran resolve to enhance ties in diverse fields24 minutes ago
-
Intl human rights day at Govt City Girls Degree College marked24 minutes ago
-
Governor invites Kazakh investors to invest in Sindh34 minutes ago
-
Daniyal urges PTI to shun politics of agitation, come forward for dialogue34 minutes ago