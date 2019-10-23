UrduPoint.com
President, Chinese VP Reaffirm Resolve To Further Cement Bilateral Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:41 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan have reaffirmed their firm resolve to further strengthen Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership aimed at building a community of shared future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan have reaffirmed their firm resolve to further strengthen Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership aimed at building a community of shared future.

President Alvi met Chinese vice president Wang Qishan in Tokyo, Japan and exchanged views on a range of bilateral issues of mutual interest. The president is currently in Japan on an official visit on the invitation of the Japanese government.

The meeting was marked by traditional warmth, mutual understanding and trust, a press release received here Wednesday said.

The Chinese vice president reiterated solidarity with Pakistan in safeguarding its territorial sovereignty, independence and security. The Pakistan side also reaffirmed its commitment to the 'One China Policy'.

The president briefed the Chinese vice president on the situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including its concerns, position, and the prevailing humanitarian crisis there.

He also underscored that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a transformational project. Both sides maintained that the second phase of CPEC would promote industrial and socio-economic development in Pakistan.

"Pakistan-China partnership remains unaffected by the vicissitudes of the regional and international developments and continues to move from strength to strength."The president congratulated the vice president on 70th anniversary of founding of the People's Republic of China and felicitated China for its remarkable growth and underscored that the reform and opening up process of China was a model for developing countries.

