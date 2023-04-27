UrduPoint.com

President Chinese Youth Federation Calls On Chinese Charge D' Affaires Pang Chunxue

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 02:30 PM

President Chinese Youth Federation calls on Chinese Charge d' Affaires Pang Chunxue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :President of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYF), Aasma Ismail Butt called on Chinese Charge d'Affaires to Pakistan Pang Chunxue at the Chinese Embassy here on Thursday.

During the meeting, President APCOYF Aasma Ismail Butt highlighted deep-rooted historical bilateral relations between the two countries and appreciated the important role of Charge d' Affaires Peng Chunxue in making Pak-China relations stronger.

She said, "China is our long-standing friend, whose friendship is a priority for every Pakistani citizen." The federation was playing an important role in promoting the culture of both countries so that Pakistan-China relations will be stronger in the future, she added.

They also discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation and agreed to work together on the promotion of culture to further strengthen Pakistan-China relations, said a press release issued by APCOYF.

On this occasion, Aasma Ismail Butt said that the culture of Pakistan and China was quite similar. "This is the reason why the government as well as the people of both the countries like each other's culture and traditions. This federation would promote the culture of both countries," she added.

Pang Chunxue congratulated all communities on Eid-ul-Fitr. She appreciated the festival of Eid and said that such festivals were a reason to share happiness.

