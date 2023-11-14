President cites immense potential to attract investment from friendly countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday citing the immense potential and opportunities for investment, said Pakistan desired to strengthen cooperation with friendly countries in the fields of investment, culture and tourism.

, in a meeting with the honorary consul generals of different countries in Peshawar, reiterated Pakistan's resolve to enhance trade and investment ties with the friendly countries.

He urged the consul generals to strengthen their linkages with Pakistan's chambers of commerce and industries.

The consul generals who met the president included those of Tunisia, Russia, Turkiye, Bulgaria, Bosnia, Tajikistan, Japan, Chech Republic, South Korea and Brazil.

The delegation apprised the president of the role of the honorary consul generals for promoting international ties and mutual trade.

President Alvi also urged the consul generals to play their role to attract investment to Pakistan.

In the meeting, he also reiterated Pakistan's concerns on the prevailing situation in Gaza and stressed the need for immediate ceasefire.