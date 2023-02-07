President CM discuss overall law and order situation in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan here on Tuesday discussed overall law and order situation in the province.

The president and the chief minister held an important meeting at the chief minister house.

Earlier, the president visited Lady Reading Hospital wherein he inquired after the health of injured of the police lines' blast victims.

He went around different wards and talked to the injured police cops. He expressed solidarity with the victims' families of martyrs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The president appreciated the administration and doctors of the hospital for providing best medical treatment to the blast victims.