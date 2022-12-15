President, CM review provision of facilities to differently-abled persons

President Dr Arif Alvi and Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi co-chaired a meeting at CMO to review facilities for differently-abled persons on Thursday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi co-chaired a meeting at CMO to review facilities for differently-abled persons on Thursday.

It was decided to coordinate with NADRA for the registration of differently-abled persons.

President Arif Alvi maintained that the collection of accurate data on blind and differently-abled people was important, adding that if there was accurate data, the welfare work of special people could be further improved. He directed appointing separate teachers for the training of special people in normal schools, saying that special children had special abilities which could be brought out through training. Ramps in markets and commercial areas should be erected to accommodate special people, he added and noted that implementation of a 5% job quota would provide relief to the special people as they had brought laurels home in different fields. He also appreciated effective measures taken by the Punjab government for disabled people under the leadership of Parvez Elahi.

The CM noted that he created a separate department for disabled people in 2003 while setting up 170 institutions and free transport for special students. The Punjab government had fixed a 5% job quota for disabled people and increased conveyance allowance for blind and other disabled employees in all institutions of Punjab. The government was also allocating separate seats for disabled people in new buses, he said.

Secretary Social Welfare gave a briefing to the President regarding rehabilitation, training, registration and provision of facilities to special persons.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Ghazanfar Abbas Chhina, former Federal minister Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi MNA, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary specialized healthcare and medical education and others attended the meeting.