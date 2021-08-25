UrduPoint.com

President, COAS Discuss Regional Developments, National Security Matters

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 10:19 PM

President, COAS discuss regional developments, national security matters

President Dr Arif Alvi and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday discussed regional developments and matters of national security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday discussed regional developments and matters of national security.

President Alvi, who visited the General Headquarters (GHQ), was apprised on the operational preparedness of Pakistan Army, a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here said.

A briefing on cyber security was also given by Communication & Information Technology Branch.

The president acknowledged unparalleled contribution and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army towards the country's external and internal security.

He also commended Army's prowess in the field of Information Technology and coordination mechanisms with other services/stakeholders.

Earlier upon arrival, the president was received by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The president was presented Guard of Honour. The president laid floral wreath at Martyrs Monument and offered fateha.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Technology Martyrs Shaheed ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

55 people from GB reach home safely from Afghanist ..

55 people from GB reach home safely from Afghanistan

12 minutes ago
 Fukushima Plant's Operator Unveils Blueprint of Tu ..

Fukushima Plant's Operator Unveils Blueprint of Tunnel to Dump Treated Water in ..

14 minutes ago
 Canada Has Airlifted Over 2,700 People Out of Afgh ..

Canada Has Airlifted Over 2,700 People Out of Afghanistan - Immigration Minister

14 minutes ago
 Over 0.56 m people completely vaccinated against C ..

Over 0.56 m people completely vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hyderabad

14 minutes ago
 Defending champion Roglic powers to Vuelta stage w ..

Defending champion Roglic powers to Vuelta stage win

14 minutes ago
 Russia Considers Non-Issuance of US Visa to Olympi ..

Russia Considers Non-Issuance of US Visa to Olympic Champion Lasitskene 'Intoler ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.