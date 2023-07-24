President commends cricket team on triumph in Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday congratulated Pakistan A cricket team on their remarkable triumph in the final of Emerging Asia Cup 2023 against India.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Thrilled.

Brilliant & clinical. Congratulations to Pakistan A cricket team on their remarkable triumph in the final of Emerging Cup Asia 2023 against India. Your exemplary performance and steadfast spirit have made us all proud. Kudos Team Pakistan."