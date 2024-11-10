President Commends Pak Army For Conducting Two Successful Operations Against Khawarij
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday lauded the Pakistan Army for conducting two successful operations against Khawarij in North Waziristan.
The president paid tribute to the security forces for thwarting terrorist infiltration, a statement issued by the President House Press Wing said.
President Zardari saluted the determination and sacrifices of Pakistan Army, reaffirming the commitment to eliminate terrorism.
He also commended the security forces for their timely actions to send the Khawarij to their doom.
