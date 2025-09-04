President Commends PPP USA For Strengthening Party’s Presence Abroad
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday appreciated the leadership of Muhammad Khalid Awan, President PPP USA, and his team for their dedicated efforts in strengthening the Party’s presence across the United States of America.
In a letter to Mr. Awan, the president, who is also Co-Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) noted that the remarkable expansion of PPP USA, with the induction of hundreds of officials, is a milestone that reflects the hard work, unity, and commitment of the overseas chapter.
He said this achievement has given new energy and visibility to the Party’s ideals of democracy, social justice, and public service among Pakistanis living abroad.
Acknowledging the contributions of PPP USA, the president said that in addition to strengthening the Party, their work also fosters closer ties between the people of Pakistan and the Pakistani-American community.
He expressed the confidence that PPP USA will continue to play a vital role in carrying forward the Party’s mission and values with the same dedication and spirit.
