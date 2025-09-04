Open Menu

President Commends PPP USA For Strengthening Party’s Presence Abroad

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 01:10 PM

President commends PPP USA for strengthening party’s presence abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday appreciated the leadership of Muhammad Khalid Awan, President PPP USA, and his team for their dedicated efforts in strengthening the Party’s presence across the United States of America.

In a letter to Mr. Awan, the president, who is also Co-Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) noted that the remarkable expansion of PPP USA, with the induction of hundreds of officials, is a milestone that reflects the hard work, unity, and commitment of the overseas chapter.

He said this achievement has given new energy and visibility to the Party’s ideals of democracy, social justice, and public service among Pakistanis living abroad.

Acknowledging the contributions of PPP USA, the president said that in addition to strengthening the Party, their work also fosters closer ties between the people of Pakistan and the Pakistani-American community.

He expressed the confidence that PPP USA will continue to play a vital role in carrying forward the Party’s mission and values with the same dedication and spirit.

Recent Stories

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

2 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

13 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

13 hours ago
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

14 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

14 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

14 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

14 hours ago
 Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

14 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan