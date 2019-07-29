President commends Prime Minister for his successful US visit

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday commended Prime Minister Imran Khan on the successful completion of his visit to the United States of America and termed it a huge success in terms of effectively conveying Pakistan's narrative on the issues of regional and international importance

The president was talking to the prime minister who called on him. The prime minister briefed the president on his recent visit to United States of America, a press releaseof the President's Secretariat said.

The president said that such high-level visits were of paramount significance and hoped that this successful visit would further strengthen the relations between the two countries.