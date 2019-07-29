UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Commends Prime Minister For His Successful US Visit

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 06:05 PM

President commends Prime Minister for his successful US visit

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday commended Prime Minister Imran Khan on the successful completion of his visit to the United States of America and termed it a huge success in terms of effectively conveying Pakistan's narrative on the issues of regional and international importance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday commended Prime Minister Imran Khan on the successful completion of his visit to the United States of America and termed it a huge success in terms of effectively conveying Pakistan's narrative on the issues of regional and international importance.

The president was talking to the prime minister who called on him. The prime minister briefed the president on his recent visit to United States of America, a press releaseof the President's Secretariat said.

The president said that such high-level visits were of paramount significance and hoped that this successful visit would further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Visit United States Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Launching ceremony of 'Alao' by young poet Adeel S ..

14 seconds ago

Secretary Sports Punjab visits under construction ..

17 seconds ago

15 shopkeepers penalized over encroachments in Koh ..

18 seconds ago

SBP Punjab inter division power lifting to get und ..

20 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates six truckl ..

17 minutes ago

ICC officially launches World Test Championship

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.