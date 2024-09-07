President Commends Security Forces For Foiling Terrorist Attack On FC HQ
Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday paid tribute to the security forces for a successful operation against Khawarij and foiled a terrorist attack on FC Headquarters in Mohmand.
"Our security forces successfully eliminated all the four Khawarij involved in the attack," the president said in a statement issued by the President's House.
He commended the security forces for eliminating all four terrorists involved in the attack.
President Zardari praised the security forces' effective and courageous action against the terrorists, saying that the entire nation was proud of its brave soldiers who were always ready to defend the motherland.
He reiterated that terrorists will not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.
