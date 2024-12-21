President commends security forces for foiling Pak-Afghan border intrusion attempt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday lauded the security forces for thwarting an infiltration attempt at the Pak-Afghan border near Khyber district.

The president commended the security forces for their timely action against Khawarij terrorists and praised the bravery of security forces who eliminated four Khawarij terrorists during the operation, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He also paid tribute to soldier Amir Sohail Afridi, who embraced martyrdom during the operation.

He lauded the Shaheed soldier's patriotism and expressed condolences to the martyr's family, praying for their patience and strength.

The president reaffirmed that the country’s valiant security forces were always ready to defend the country's borders and reiterated his commitment to the complete eradication of terrorism and the protection of Pakistan's borders.