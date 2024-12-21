Open Menu

President Commends Security Forces For Foiling Pak-Afghan Border Intrusion Attempt

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM

President commends security forces for foiling Pak-Afghan border intrusion attempt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday lauded the security forces for thwarting an infiltration attempt at the Pak-Afghan border near Khyber district.

The president commended the security forces for their timely action against Khawarij terrorists and praised the bravery of security forces who eliminated four Khawarij terrorists during the operation, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He also paid tribute to soldier Amir Sohail Afridi, who embraced martyrdom during the operation.

He lauded the Shaheed soldier's patriotism and expressed condolences to the martyr's family, praying for their patience and strength.

The president reaffirmed that the country’s valiant security forces were always ready to defend the country's borders and reiterated his commitment to the complete eradication of terrorism and the protection of Pakistan's borders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Martyrs Shaheed Amir Sohail Border Afridi Family

Recent Stories

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory fo ..

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..

46 seconds ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairou ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

20 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

21 minutes ago
 UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germa ..

UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany

21 minutes ago
 Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership i ..

Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability

21 minutes ago
 PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose bil ..

PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees

1 hour ago
25 individuals convicted by military courts in con ..

25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR

3 hours ago
 DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer ..

DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard

3 hours ago
 Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd ..

Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market

4 hours ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

4 hours ago
 Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team ..

Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team in final ODI today

5 hours ago
 Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this we ..

Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this week

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan