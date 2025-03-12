Open Menu

President Commends Security Forces For Operation To Release Jaffar Express Hostages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 10:20 PM

President commends security forces for operation to release Jaffar Express hostages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday appreciated the security forces for completing an operation against terrorists and releasing passengers of Jaffar Express who were taken as hostages.

The president expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of 21 civilians and 4 FC Jawans, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president praised the security forces for their effective response and sending 33 terrorists to hell.

He paid tribute to four FC Jawans who embraced shahadat and commended the professionalism of the security forces displayed during the operation.

The president prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

He also expressed the resolve to securing peace and complete elimination of terrorism in Balochistan province.

Recent Stories

King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Cop ..

King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen

21 minutes ago
 Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number aucti ..

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of M ..

Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women

1 hour ago
 Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, ..

Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

2 hours ago
 Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 54 ..

Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case

2 hours ago
US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign ..

US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its d ..

Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership

2 hours ago
 Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to trans ..

Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..

2 hours ago
 SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in ..

SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffa ..

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan