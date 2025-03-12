President commends security forces for operation to release Jaffar Express hostages

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday appreciated the security forces for completing an operation against terrorists and releasing passengers of Jaffar Express who were taken as hostages.

The president expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of 21 civilians and 4 FC Jawans, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president praised the security forces for their effective response and sending 33 terrorists to hell.

He paid tribute to four FC Jawans who embraced shahadat and commended the professionalism of the security forces displayed during the operation.

The president prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

He also expressed the resolve to securing peace and complete elimination of terrorism in Balochistan province.