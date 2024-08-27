President commends successful intelligence operation in Khyber district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday lauded the successful intelligence-based operation against scourge of Khawarij in Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

President Zardari paid a heartfelt tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in the operation, stating that the security forces displayed exceptional bravery and effectively dealt with the terrorists.

The president asserted that there would be no compromise on the country's peace and security, pledging to continue the operation until terrorism is fully eradicated.

The president stated that the country would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the defense of the motherland.

The president prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs and grant of strength for the bereaved families to endure their irreparable loss with patience.