President Concerned About Legality Of Caretaker Govts Beyond 90 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

President concerned about legality of caretaker govts beyond 90 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday sent to the prime minister a letter of Chaudhry Fawad Ahmed, asking him to look into the issues raised by the former Federal minister to uphold the Constitution and strengthen the democracy in the country.

In his letter to the president, Chaudhary Fawad Ahmed raised issues with regard to the legality of the interim setups in the two provinces of the country.

He had said that the interim governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had completed their stipulated period and the Constitution did not provide for the continuation /extension of the period fixed for the interim setup.

He had further stated that caretaker governments were introduced as per Article 224 of the Constitution to facilitate the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding free, fair, just and honest elections in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

In his letter, President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to examine this matter to ensure the upholding the the Constitution and strengthening of democracy in Pakistan.

