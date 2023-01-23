UrduPoint.com

President Condemns Abhorrent Act Of Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2023 | 11:10 AM

The President has said that this immoral incident was an act of needless incitement and a serious provocation to the feelings of Muslims in the world.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday strongly condemned the abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The President termed the act as senseless, provocative and Islamophobic which hurt the religious sensitivities of Muslims around the world.

The President said that this immoral incident was an act of needless incitement and a serious provocation to the feelings of Muslims in the world.

He said it was against the internationally accepted norms and principles of legitimate expression of the right to freedom of expression or opinion, which obliged everyone to not resort to hate speech and incite people to violence.

Dr Arif Alvi said that islam preached respect and reverence for all religions of the world whereas this heinous act has hurt Muslims by insulting their sacred values, and reflects the alarming levels of Islamophobia.

The President urged the international community to show a common resolve against Islamophobia.

He underlined the need for international efforts to consolidate the values of tolerance and coexistence and criminalize all acts that promote the ideology of hatred.

