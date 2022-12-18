President condemns attack on Lakki Marwat police personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday condemned an attack on police President condemns an attack on Lakki Marwat police personnel in district Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The president expressed the resolve of continuing efforts to completely eliminate the remnants of terrorism, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved families, he also prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the early recovery of the injured.