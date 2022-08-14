UrduPoint.com

President Condemns Attack On Security Forces In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2022 | 10:10 PM

President condemns attack on security forces in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on the check post of security forces in district Khost, near Harnai Balochistan.

In a statement, the president expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Naik Atif and Sepoy Qayyum.

He prayed Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs in paradise and give courage to the bereaved family.

He also prayed for the early recovery of Major Umar who was injured in the attack.

He paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security of the country on the occasion of the Independence Day.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Independence Harnai Sunday Post Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

13 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

22 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

22 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

22 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.