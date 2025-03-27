President condemns blast near police mobile in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday condemned the explosion near a police mobile on the double road in Quetta.

In a statement here, the president expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives in the blast.

President Zardari said such heinous acts in the holy month of Ramazan reflected the nefarious objectives of the terrorists. He prayed for the highest ranks for the deceased, patience for the bereaved families and speedy recovery of those injured in the explosion.