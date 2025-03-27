President Condemns Blast Near Police Mobile In Quetta
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday condemned the explosion near a police mobile on the double road in Quetta.
In a statement here, the president expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives in the blast.
President Zardari said such heinous acts in the holy month of Ramazan reflected the nefarious objectives of the terrorists. He prayed for the highest ranks for the deceased, patience for the bereaved families and speedy recovery of those injured in the explosion.
Recent Stories
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port
AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..
Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t
Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations
Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024
UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge-De Panne, Volta a Catalunya
Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26
Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircr ..
China launches new data relay satellite
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President condemns blast near police mobile in Quetta2 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh chairs meeting to review Z A Bhutto death anniversary arrangements12 minutes ago
-
Modi Administration intensifies crackdown on pro-freedom activists in IIOJK: Hurriyat Leader12 minutes ago
-
Hindu community delegation meets Minister Ramesh Arora12 minutes ago
-
Planting trees vital for a healthy environment: Tahira22 minutes ago
-
Chandni Chowk Flyover Market: A new hub for traditional delicacies during Ramzan22 minutes ago
-
Gujrat University announces exam results22 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 17 injured in Quetta blast32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s diagnostic industry achieves milestone, moves towards export-oriented growth32 minutes ago
-
Flowers Gajra: A tradition that captivates hearts on Eid32 minutes ago
-
Taxila Police nab murder accused42 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 150 kgs drugs amounting to Rs 30 mln42 minutes ago