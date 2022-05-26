UrduPoint.com

President Condemns Conviction Of Yasin Malik, Demands Immediate Release

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday strongly condemned the conviction and life imprisonment of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, by the Special Court of the National Investigation Agency in Delhi on the basis of false and politically motivated charges.

Terming the sentence as unfair and against the fundamental principles of justice, the President regretted that the Indian judiciary had always played second fiddle to the Indian political leadership by safeguarding the interests of extremist Hindutva ideology and denying justice to the Muslims.

He said that the decision had exposed the Indian mindset towards the minorities that deeply shocked the Pakistani nation as well as the human rights organizations across the globe.

The President stated that Yasin Malik was struggling for the rights of the Kashmiri Muslims and the legitimate freedom struggle of Kashmiri Muslims could not be equated with terrorism. He reiterated that such oppressive measures could not weaken the resolve of the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and they would continue their struggle till the realization of their right to self-determination.

He urged the international human rights organizations and the United Nations to take serious note of the Indian oppressive and apartheid policies against Kashmiri Muslims and other minorities.

He called upon the international community to put pressure on India to immediately release Yasin Malik and stop gross human rights violations in Kashmir.

