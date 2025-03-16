Open Menu

President Condemns Firing On Convoy Of MPA Jam Mehtab

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM

President condemns firing on convoy of MPA Jam Mehtab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday condemned the incident of firing on the convoy of member Sindh Assembly Jam Mehtab Dahar in Ghotki.

He expressed grief over the death of guard in the incident.

He called for investigation into the incident and for bringing to justice the persons involved in firing.

He prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

