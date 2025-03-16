President Condemns Firing On Convoy Of MPA Jam Mehtab
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday condemned the incident of firing on the convoy of member Sindh Assembly Jam Mehtab Dahar in Ghotki.
He expressed grief over the death of guard in the incident.
He called for investigation into the incident and for bringing to justice the persons involved in firing.
He prayed for the early recovery of the injured.
Recent Stories
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police ensured foolproof security of churches5 minutes ago
-
2,235 arrested for kite flying this year5 minutes ago
-
Livestock Dept starts tree plantation5 minutes ago
-
President condemns firing on convoy of MPA Jam Mehtab5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police’s intelligence-based search and sweep operations, mock exercises continue5 minutes ago
-
Punjab becomes first province to launch air ambulance service: Khawaja Salman5 minutes ago
-
Talented paraplegic girl student gifted with electric wheelchair45 minutes ago
-
DSP Traffic inspects traffic duty at Peshawar Mor bazaar45 minutes ago
-
District administration Chiniot launches crackdown on fireworks45 minutes ago
-
174 outlaws nabbed as Islamabad Police intensifies crackdown45 minutes ago
-
Police encounter in Chiniot leaves one robber dead45 minutes ago
-
2 street criminals held in R A Bazaar55 minutes ago