President Condemns Firing On Motorcade Of Speaker AJK Assembly
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday condemned the incident of firing on the motorcade of Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly.
He said attack on the Speaker Legislative Assembly was cowardly and evil act.
He prayed for the recovery of the persons who were injured in the attack.
