President Condemns Hurtful Comments Of India's BJP Leaders

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2022 | 09:40 PM

President condemns hurtful comments of India's BJP leaders

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday condemned in strongest possible words the hurtful comments of India's BJP leaders about the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and said that these derogatory and controversial remarks had hurt the feelings of all Muslims around the world.

This, he said, was the reflection of growing trend of Islamophobia in India where Muslims lived in millions.

The president said that merely suspending and expelling party officials was not enough but BJP must shun and denounce its extremist and fascist Hindutva ideology.

He said that India under Modi's hateful Hindutva philosophy was trampling religious freedoms of all its minorities and persecuting them without any impunity.

"Allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment constitutes grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalization which will create a cycle of violence and hate," he added.

He called upon the world community, United Nations and international human rights organizations to take a serious notice of rising Islamophobia and systematic religious persecution in India without impunity and take all steps necessary to put an end to it.

