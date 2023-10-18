President condemns Israel attack on Gaza hospital; calls for immediate ceasefire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday strongly condemning the brutal Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza, called upon the international community to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes.

He also urged the world community to take urgent measures to bring an immediate halt to the Israeli bombardment and the ongoing siege of Gaza.

According to media reports, hundreds of Palestinians were killed on Tuesday when Israel carried out air strikes on a hospital and a refugee camp in Gaza, where people had sought shelter to escape the relentless bombing on residential areas.

The president expressed his deep shock over the tragic loss of innocent lives due to the brutal and inhuman Israeli airstrike, saying that Israel has trampled all international and moral norms by killing thousands of innocent people, women and children and then bombing a hospital, where patients were seeking emergency treatment.

President Alvi voiced concern that Israel continued to commit war crimes by indiscriminately targeting civilian populations and health facilities.

The president demanded an immediate ceasefire saying that only a two-state solution with an independent Palestine could solve this festering criminality in the region.