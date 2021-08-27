UrduPoint.com

President Condemns Kabul Blast, Says 'heart Goes Out For Afghans In Crisis'

President condemns Kabul blast, says 'heart goes out for Afghans in crisis'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday strongly condemning the bomb blast in Kabul that killed several innocent people, expressed sympathies with the loved ones of the victims. "My heart goes out to the people of Afghanistan at this time of crisis," the president tweeted.

He said, "May Allah help our brothers who have suffered for long, in achieving everlasting peace and unity".

