President condemns Karachi blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday condemned Karachi blast and expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious live.

The president prayed for the departed soul of martyred woman as well as for the fortitude of bereaved family members.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.