President Condemns Karachi Blast, Killing Chinese Nationals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday condemned the blast took that place near Karachi airport on Sunday night in which two Chinese nationals were killed.

He expressed his deep grief over the killing of Chinese nationals and conveyed condolence to the bereaved families.

He said that the anti-state elements were poised to damage Pakistan's progress and prosperity.

Sympathising with the victim families, President Zardari emphasised the effective action against the perpetrators of the attack.

