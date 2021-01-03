UrduPoint.com
President Condemns Killings Of Coal Miners In Mach

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 10:00 PM

President condemns killings of coal miners in Mach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday condemned killing of 11 coal miners in Mach, Balochistan province, calling it 'a dirty & cowardly act'.

On his twitter handle, the president reiterated resolve of the state to bring killers of this heinous act to justice.

"The killing of 11 coal miners in Mach is a dirty & cowardly act.

The state is committed to finding these heinous killers who must be flushed out, exposed from underneath every slimy stone & snake pit and punished," the president tweeted.

According to a press release, the president while expressing his deep grief and sorrow over the incident, conveyed sympathies to the bereaved families.

The president prayed for the eternal peace of the innocent miners.

He also prayed for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

