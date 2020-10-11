UrduPoint.com
President Condemns Maulana Adil's Murder; Stresses Unity To Thwart Anti-state Designs

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

President condemns Maulana Adil's murder; stresses unity to thwart anti-state designs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday condemned the assassination of Jamia Farooqia head Maulana Adil and resolved that the anti-Pakistan elements would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

On Saturday, head of Jamia Farooqia seminary of Karachi Maulana Adil Khan was shot dead along with his diver in the city.

The president said in order to thwart the designs of anti-Pakistan elements, the people of Pakistan would have to forge unity and harmony in the society.

He assured that the culprits of the heinous crime would soon be brought to justice.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved family, the president prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear the loss with equanimity.

