President condemns murder of former CJ Balochistan High Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday condemned the murder of former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice (Retd.) Noor Muhammad Maskanzai.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved family, the president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president lauded late chief justice's contributions in the field of law and jurisprudence.

The president stressed upon expediting efforts to completely root out terrorism and reiterated resolve to maintain law and order in the province.