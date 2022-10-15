UrduPoint.com

President Condemns Murder Of Former CJ Balochistan High Court

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2022 | 07:19 PM

President condemns murder of former CJ Balochistan High Court

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday condemned the murder of former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice (Retd.) Noor Muhammad Maskanzai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday condemned the murder of former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice (Retd.) Noor Muhammad Maskanzai.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved family, the president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president lauded late chief justice's contributions in the field of law and jurisprudence.

The president stressed upon expediting efforts to completely root out terrorism and reiterated resolve to maintain law and order in the province.

Related Topics

Murder Chief Justice Balochistan Law And Order Family Court Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Orban Says Hungary Needs Deterrence-Capable Army i ..

Orban Says Hungary Needs Deterrence-Capable Army in Case of Conflict in Europe

52 seconds ago
 AJK Prime Minister seeks strict implementation of ..

AJK Prime Minister seeks strict implementation of cybercrime, social media laws ..

54 seconds ago
 Sports secretary asks all DSOs to keep sports gymn ..

Sports secretary asks all DSOs to keep sports gymnasiums, e-Libraries functional ..

13 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan inaugurates pavilion of ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan inaugurates pavilion of Punjab International Tennis St ..

13 minutes ago
 PDM govt puts national economy on path of stabilit ..

PDM govt puts national economy on path of stability: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

13 minutes ago
 Qaumi Watan Party criticizes KP govt over worsenin ..

Qaumi Watan Party criticizes KP govt over worsening law & order situation

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.