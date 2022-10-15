President condemns murder of former CJ Balochistan High Court

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday condemned the murder of former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court, Justice (retd) Muhammad Noor Meskanzai.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved family, the president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

The president lauded the late chief justice's contributions in the field of law and jurisprudence.

The president stressed upon expediting efforts to completely root out terrorism and reiterated resolve to maintain law and order in the province.

Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was elevated as Additional Judge of High Court Balochistan on the 7th September, 2009, and confirmed as Judge of the High Court of Balochistan on 11 May, 2011.

Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai had taken oath as Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan on December 26, 2014.