President Condemns Naushki Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday condemned a blast in Naushki, Balochistan and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives.

The president prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the incident.

