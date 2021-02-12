President Condemns Terror Attack At Army Check Post In South Waziristan
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday condemned the terrorist attack at an army check post in Makin area of South Waziritstan.
The president expressed grief over the martyrdom of army personnel and prayed for peace of the departed souls.
He also sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for their strength so they can bear the loss with fortitude.