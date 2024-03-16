Open Menu

President Condemns Terrorist Attack In Mir Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM

President condemns terrorist attack in Mir Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday condemned a terrorist attack in Mir Ali, North Waziristan and paid tribute to shaheed officers and personnel of Pakistan army.

He also reiterated the resolve to eradicate terrorism forever, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president expressing condolences, prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Asif Ali Zardari North Waziristan Army Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad C ..

Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary

3 hours ago
 Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Prod ..

Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..

3 hours ago
 Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan

Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Lahore man jailed over second marriage without per ..

Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Civil, Military leadership vow to work together fo ..

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan

15 hours ago
 Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by R ..

Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre

15 hours ago
 No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

16 hours ago
 Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

16 hours ago
 Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan