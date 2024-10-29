Open Menu

President Condemns Terrorist Attack In Panjgur

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 01:40 PM

President condemns terrorist attack in Panjgur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the firing of armed men in Panjgur and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack.

According to President House press wing statement, President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident

President Zardari said that terrorists were enemies of the country's development and prosperity of the province.

He said that terrorists do not want to see Balochistan to develop.

The President prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured of the attack.

The President also prayed for high ranks of the departed souls in Jannah and patience for the bereaved families.

