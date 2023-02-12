President condemns terrorist attack on security convoy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday condemned a terrorist attack on the convoy of security forces in Mir Ali, North Waziristan.

The president reiterated the collective resolve of the nation to completely root out terrorists.

He also paid tribute to Shaheed security personnel and expressed deep grief over his death, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for them to bear the loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.