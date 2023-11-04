Open Menu

President Condemns Terrorist Attack On Security Forces In Gwadar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of Pakistan Army in Gwadar district.

The president expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the attack.

He also paid tribute to 14 security forces personnel who were martyred in the attack.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs in paradise and patience for the bereaved families.

President Alvi vowed to continue endeavors for complete eradication of the scourge of terrorism from the country saying that the terrorists were the enemies of country and the nation.

He said the entire nation stood by its security forces to eliminate this scourge of terrorism.

The president also condemned in strong words the terrorist attack on the training air base in Mianwali, commending the swift action taken by the security forces that successfully thwarted the attack.

