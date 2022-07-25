President Dr Arif Alvi Monday phoned Aamir Wasim, Bureau Chief the daily Dawn, to express his condolence over the death of his mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday phoned Aamir Wasim, Bureau Chief the daily Dawn, to express his condolence over the death of his mother.

The president offered Fateha and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He observed that losing a personality like mother was the most painful period in one's life.