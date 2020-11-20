UrduPoint.com
President Condoles Death Of Allama Khadim Rizvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 04:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday extended condolence on the death of head of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

"My condolences to the family and followers, on the death of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi," hesaid in a tweet.

The President prayed to Allah Almighty for the rest of departed soul in peace.

