President condoles death of Allama Khadim Rizvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday extended condolence on the death of head of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

"My condolences to the family and followers, on the death of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi," hesaid in a tweet.

The President prayed to Allah Almighty for the rest of departed soul in peace.