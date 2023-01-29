UrduPoint.com

President Condoles Death Of Children In Boat Accident In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2023 | 10:40 PM

President condoles death of children in boat accident in Kohat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic death of children of a religious school after the capsizing of a boat in Kohat.

In a condolence message, the President conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the death of the innocent children.

He sympathized with the parents and relatives of the children.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the departed souls and for the early recovery of the children who survived the sinking of the boat.

Related Topics

Kohat Sunday Arif Alvi

