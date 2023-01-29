President condoles death of children in boat accident in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic death of children of a religious school after the capsizing of a boat in Kohat.

In a condolence message, the President conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the death of the innocent children.

He sympathized with the parents and relatives of the children.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the departed souls and for the early recovery of the children who survived the sinking of the boat.