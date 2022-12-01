President condoles death of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday conveyed his deepest condolences to the leadership and people of China on the demise of former President of China, Jiang Zemin.

The president said that former Chinese President Jiang Zemin was a distinguished statesman who, through sustained economic reforms, led China during a period of rapid growth and development, and significantly raised the standard of living in China.

He said that former President Jiang continued to deepen the friendship and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

He said that President Jiang would be remembered for his services and dedication to his country."Our thoughts are with the people of China at this time of bereavement," he said.