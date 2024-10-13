Open Menu

President Condoles Death Of Former Chinese VP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 02:20 PM

President condoles death of former Chinese VP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday condoled the death of former Chinese Vice Premier Wu Banggua and said that the late Chinese leader was a sincere friend of Pakistan.

“Wu Banggua played a commendable role in strengthening Pak-China ties,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

President Zardari further said that the sympathies and prayers of the people of Pakistan were with the Chinese people, their government, and the bereaved family.

