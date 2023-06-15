ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif on Thursday expressed condolence and deep sorrow over the death of the daughter of former secretary Tariq Najeeb Najmi.

The president called the former secretary over the telephone and expressed sympathies with him for his daughter's death who was suffering from cancer.

President Alvi prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.